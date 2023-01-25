Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty wrap up filming of Indian Police Force in style; fans love their swag. Watch

Published on Jan 25, 2023 04:42 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty has shared a heartfelt Instagram post announcing the wrap up of Indian Police Force. She posed with Rohit Shetty and the crew, calling it her ‘dream team.’

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video with the team of Indian Police Force. She called it her ‘dream team.’ She posed with Rohit Shetty as they wrapped the shooting of the upcoming series. She wrote a long heartfelt post announcing the wrapping up of shoot. She thanked Rohit, director of Indian Police Force, for making the journey ‘memorable.' Many fans reacted to her post and expressed their excitement to watch her upcoming show. ( Also read: Rohit Shetty injures himself during shooting of Indian Police Force in Hyderabad, receives treatment)

In the short clip, Shilpa and Rohit walked in swag with the cast and crew. Shilpa opted for a black outfit with casual shoes. She completed her look with dark sunglasses and kept her hair untied. Rohit wore a blue shirt with dark blue pants. He wore white sneakers and dark sunglasses. Shilpa and Rohit along with the team members walked down the stairs slowly. She added Simmba Theme 2 song on the Instagram Reels.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Shilpa wrote, “It’s good to have an end to the journey, BUT it’s the ‘Journey’ that matters in the end. Thank you, Team @rohitshettyproductionz for making this journey so memorable. It’s a WRAP on #IndianPoliceForce @itsrohitshetty, had such a blassstttt literally SHETTTYYYYYYYY! I can now add a tick to my bucket list!! (clapper, cracker and bicep emojis).@mayyanktaandon, @sushwanth, @magicsneya, @vidhighodgaonkar, @sanchitbedre, @annagupta23, @mehekshetty for being the dream team… After a few broken cars and bones, we are all stronger than ever (bicep emoji). Can’t wait for you guys to see this labour of love/action sooooonnnn only on @primevideoin.” She used the hashtags ‘gratitude’, ‘web series’, ‘action’, ‘actor mode’ and ‘pack up.’

Reacting to the clip, one of her fans wrote, “Yeah, what a swag walk, my Shilpa… you are a fire.” Another fan commented, “Congratulations to the entire team, Shilpa mam, waiting for your sherni (Lion) look.” Other fan wrote, “Congratulations! ma'am! We are so proud of you, cannot wait for this one.” “The power of Shetty's! God bless you”, wrote another.

The web series, Indian Police Force will star Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. It will premiere on Prime Video. The release date of the series will be announced soon.

