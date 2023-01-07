Rohit Shetty injures himself during shooting of Indian Police Force in Hyderabad, receives treatment

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was recently admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after he met with an injury during the shooting of his upcoming web series Indian Police Force. As per a new report, he hurt his fingers following which he received treatment. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn agreed to a 7am shoot after listening to Singham's script at 2am, says Rohit Shetty)

As per the report, Rohit sustained an injury on his hand during the shooting at the Ramoji Film City on Friday night. Rohit resumed his shooting 'shortly after the incident'. Indian Police Force marks the web series debut of Rohit.

News agency ANI quoted Rohit's spokesperson as saying, "Rohit Shetty has got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident."

The web series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. The official streaming date of the series is still awaited. Indian Police Force also marks the web series debut of Sidharth. Previously, the team wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the series.

Talking about the series, Rohit had earlier said, "Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I've been working on it for years. I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide."

Rohit's last venture as a director was the comedy film Cirkus which starred Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. However, it failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will also be directing Singham Again which will star Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. On January 2, Ajay and director Rohit began the preparations for their upcoming action film. On Instagram, Ajay shared a picture which he captioned, "Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty 's narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster." In the picture, Ajay posed with Rohit.

Singham Again is going to be the third installment of the super hit cop franchise Singham. The first film was released in 2011 and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. It was followed by Singham Returns in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.