bollywood

Sumeet Vyas on Father’s Day: I always wanted to become a dad

Actor Sumeet Vyas talks about how has it been so far after he became a dad to a baby boy, and the pandemic affecting a lot of things.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Actor Sumeet Vyas with his son Ved.

Actor Sumeet Vyas always wanted to become a “papa” ever since he was a child. What he wouldn’t have imagined is that his dream would get fulfilled in a pandemic.

A proud father to his son Ved, who recently turned one, Vyas tells us on the occasion of Father’s Day, “There was never an iota of doubt that I always wanted to have a child. When I was 21 and I was dating this girl, the first serious conversation we had was can we get married and have a kid! When I actually held Ved for the first time, it was a surreal feeling.”

Ekta, his wife, is an actor, too. Considering the second wave situation in Mumbai, she had gone to Jammu for a month with Ved. The actor confesses he couldn’t stay away from them for long.

“My son was in Jammu for a month until recently because Mumbai was getting bad. I had made two trips. Him and Ekta (my wife) will now come back, I am looking forward to playing with him in our garden,” he says.

While Vyas is a busy actor, the lockdown forced everyone to be at home. He is glad he got this time to connect with his newborn son more than he would have in normal circumstances.

“It has been great handling everything in this pandemic. Thankfully, we had support staff that really helped. Barring that, you know you have to be awake, me and Ekta have divided duties,” he shares, adding, “In the night, he sleeps with his mother, but there have been times when he looked at me and I couldn’t feed him. He was really disappointed and so was I (laughs) That’s the one thing men can never do. Other than that, I enjoy taking him out in the evening, I make him play in the grass.”

