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Suniel Shetty admits box office anxiety never goes away, calls Welcome to the Jungle's big star cast ‘a safety net’

Suniel Shetty spoke about how actors never stop being nervous or excited for the box-office prospects of their films.

Jun 18, 2026 10:58 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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In a career that has spanned over three decades, Suniel Shetty has more than 100 films to his credit. Yet, the actor says the nervousness before a release has never disappeared. Ahead of the release of his upcoming multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle, the actor opened up about how the uncertainty surrounding a film's box office performance still brings a mix of excitement, anxiety, and nervous anticipation.

Suniel Shetty on box office anxiety

Suniel Shetty will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle.

In an interaction with ANI, Suniel Shetty spoke about what a film's release does to an actor, even after 30 years in Bollywood. Talking about the significance of box office, he said, “Everything is connected to it. A film's success is tied to its box office performance. One Friday you may be on top, and the next Friday you may not. So yes, there's always excitement, anxiety, tension, and nervous anticipation.”

Suniel's next, Welcome to the Jungle, is a comedy caper that features a host of other stars, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Tusshar Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, and Disha Patani. “This film has an incredible ensemble cast: Akshay, Paresh ji, Johnny bhai, Arshad, Tusshar, Shreyas, Daler paaji, and many others. There's a certain safety net that comes with having such talented people together,” Suniel said.

Presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang, produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah along with Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, Welcome to the Jungle releases in theatres on June 26.

 
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