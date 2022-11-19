Suniel Shetty reacts to Mehul Choksi alleging his film File No 323 defames him: ‘It’s funny...'

Suniel Shetty will soon be seen in director Karthik K's File No 323. The film is reportedly inspired by the lives of alleged financial fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, and also features Anurag Kashyap. Recently, the makers of the film received a legal notice from fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi for allegedly making an attempt to defame him in their film File No 323. Now, Suniel has reacted to Mehul claiming the film tries to defames him. Also read: Suniel Shetty says Kartik Aaryan isn't ‘replacing' Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interview, Suniel Shetty said it was ‘funny’ to receive a legal notice from Mehul for defaming him, when the film’s director and producers were ‘making something from whatever is available in the public domain’. He also added File No 323, which will reportedly feature Anurag as Vijay Mallya, is a ‘bold film’.

“I am playing the auditor of a large chartered accountant firm, who probably knows more about the financials than anyone one. A notice has come from Mehul Choksi, and I don’t know where that has come from. The director and producers are making something from whatever is available in the public domain, so the whole thing of him being defamed is funny,” Suniel told Pinkvilla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further speaking about the film, Suniel said, “It’s about what the government was doing at that time. What were the banks, institutions, and chairman thinking when they loaned that kind of money to the people who were absconding? It’s about a whole lot of people and it’s a bold subject.”

As per a recent report in ETimes, businessman Mehul Choksi had issued a Cease and Desist notice to the producers and director of File No 323 saying he has been referenced in the reports about File No 323. As per an earlier ETimes report, film's producers Kalol Das had said, "He (Mehul Choksi) has sent a notice that we have tarnished his image, but he was the one who tarnished his own image. We are only recreating information available in the public domain. We are not making a biopic on Mehul Choksi or Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mehul Choksi, along with nephew-businessman Nirav Modi, is wanted by Indian authorities in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, where it is alleged that the duo defrauded the bank of more than ₹14,000 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.