Suniel Shetty to Swara Bhasker, stars react to Virat Kohli stepping down as Test captain: ‘Teary-eyed but grateful’

As Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test captain of the Indian cricket team, many Bollywood celebrities praised him for his achievements. He announced his decision in a statement posted to his social media accounts on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suniel Shetty tweeted, “Aye Captain. Thank You. For the sweat. The blood. The tears of joy. For making us a relentless winning force anywhere in the world. For taking bouncers on the chin for us and making us No 1. Teary-eyed but grateful forever #GOAT @imVkohli. Keep winning for India.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Swara Bhasker called him a ‘leader in the truest sense of the word’, Vivek Oberoi wrote, “It’s been a phenomenal journey to being the world’s #1 Test team & making winning series overseas a wonderful habit, but as they say, all good things come to an end. Here’s to you, Captain King Kohli, take a bow and now unleash your bat without the extra weight and fly. #ViratKohli.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Riteish Deshmukh said that Virat has the entire country rooting for him. “No wonder they call him KING KOHLI. Under your captaincy, India reached great heights, dear @imVkohli thank you for making us so, so proud. India’s heart beats for KOHLI,” he wrote.

Arjun Rampal expressed sadness at Virat’s decision and hoped that it would be ‘short-lived’. “Why yaar? @imVkohli you are an amazing captain and have served our nation so well. You have many many more years of cricket in you and a captain’s mind. I do hope this decision is short-lived. Yet, one respects your decision. Thank you for all the incredible memories. #ViratKohli,” he wrote. Richa Chadha tweeted, “Thank you for everything you did #Teamindia and for cricket. You’re a legend. #CaptainForeva.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Virat wrote in a statement, “It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Ranveer Singh reacts to Virat Kohli quitting Test captaincy: ‘King will always be king’

“There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team,” he added. He also thanked the BCCI, his teammates, coach Ravi Shastri and former captain MS Dhoni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON