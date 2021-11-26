Suniel Shetty told Tadap director his father 'started life in a small canteen' in same cinema where film was being shot

Actor Suniel Shetty had told Tadap director Milan Luthria that his father Veerapa Shetty had 'started his life in a small canteen' in the same cinema where the Ahan Shetty-starrer film was being shot. In a new interview, Milan recalled an incident when Suniel became emotional and shared a memory with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the chat, Milan Luthria said that the location which was selected for Tadap was South Bombay's Central Plaza. Along with Ahan, actor Tara Sutaria will also feature in the film. It is scheduled to release next month.

In an interview with Zoom, Milan said that Suniel got emotional on the first day of Tadap. The Tadap director recalled that the makers were looking for a location in Mumbai. As Ahan's character owned a cinema in Mussoorie, the Tadap team wanted to replicate the same in Mumbai.

Milan added, "We were shooting there and it was the first day. Suniel and his wife (Mana Shetty) came to wish us. And he (Suniel) was very emotional. He took me aside and said that his father (Veerapa Shetty) had started his life in a small canteen in the same cinema. And he said that 'I don't know whether its destiny or I don't know what it is, he is watching from above, that of all the places, without even me telling you, you chose this particular place where I used to come as a child and have my lunch and help my father'."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahan Shetty is making his Bollywood debut with Tadap, the remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama RX 100. The film is produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who had collaborated with Suniel Shetty on the 1993 romantic action comedy Waqt Hamara Hai.

Also Read | Ahan Shetty was 'definitely scared’ about Tadap intimate scenes, thought 'Oh my god! Who will I do this with?'

Recently, in an interview with PTI, Ahan Shetty recounted how he landed his first film on the basis of merit. “I was training for several years. I would meet producers and directors on sets as they are my father’s friends and colleagues but that doesn't mean I would get a break from them,” Ahan had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had added, "I wouldn’t say it was easy. Sajid sir saw my action and dance videos and called me, he asked me to send him a few audition tapes. Basically, it (me getting this film) wasn’t anything to do with my father being an actor. I got the film because of my talent."