Suniel Shetty, who played Naik Bhairon Singh Rathore in Border, pays respects to late BSF soldier

Suniel Shetty paid his respects to the late Border Security Force (BSF) Naik Bhairon Singh Rathore, hours after the news of his death on Monday came out. Suniel had essayed the role of Bhairon in JP Dutta's movie Border. (Also read: Suniel Shetty on whether he felt insecure seeing Akshay Kumar's success)

Bhairon was one of the heroes of the India-Pakistan 1971 war and died at AIIMS, Jodhpur at the age of 81. Bhairon Singh received the Sena Medal in 1972 after he bravely fought at the Longewala post during the 1971 war.

A post from the official handle of BSF written on Monday morning read as: "DG BSF & all ranks condole the passing of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of #Longewala battle during 1971 War. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage & dedication towards his duty. Prahari parivar stands by his family in these trying times. #JaiHind."

Suniel Shetty shared the post and tweeted, "Rest in Power Naik Bhairon Singh Ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respects to the late soldier.

A glimpse of Suniel's tweet.

Bhairon Singh Rathore's body was taken to a training centre in Jodhpur, as per a BSF spokesperson. A wreath-laying ceremony will be held in Jodhpur before the cremation which will be conducted in his village Solankiya Tala, with full military honours.

Based on the Battle of Longewala in 1971, Border stars an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also feature in the film.

Suniel recently made his digital debut with Samit Kakkad's web series Dharavi Bank. Talking about his journey in showbiz, Suniel recently told PTI, “My choices have been wrong and so my audience (has) disappeared on me. Now, I am trying to reinvent and make sure I play roles that suit me, I am 61 and I will play such roles. I do not have the excitement to do more films. But I am still committed as an actor, I will do films that are good and well-made.”

