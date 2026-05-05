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Sunita Ahuja says she has forgiven Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah; reveals grandkids ‘look like me’

Laughter Chefs Season 3 featured Sunita Ahuja's emotional reunion with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah after a 14-year feud. 

May 05, 2026 04:15 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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The latest episode of Laughter Chefs Season 3 saw an emotional reunion between Sunita Ahuja and Krushna Abhishek, along with Kashmera Shah, after a 14-year family feud. The heartwarming moment melted hearts online. Now, in a conversation with Mid-Day, Sunita has spoken about her happiness following the reunion and the joy of meeting her grandchildren for the first time.

Sunita Ahuja expresses happiness over reuniting with Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah reunite with mami Sunita Ahuja.

Talking about surprising Krushna and Kashmera, Sunita said, “I finally reunited with Krushna and Kashmera. Vipul came to me two or three times, inviting me to the show. I had spoken to Kashmera and Krushna earlier, but then I decided to make a surprise appearance, they were not informed that I was coming. It was really nice to see them; they are my kids.”

It was also the first time Sunita met Krushna’s twins since their birth, and she was visibly overwhelmed. Speaking about them, she said, “It has been 14 years since the rift. I didn’t want to keep this burden in my heart, so I decided to forgive them. I was so happy to see my grandchildren for the first time. They are so sweet, and my heart was full seeing how they look like me. They are very good-looking, God bless them.”

The dispute soon became public, with Krushna alleging that Govinda did not visit his children in hospital, claims the actor denied, calling his nephew dishonest. The feud continued to play out in the media, with Sunita later stating in 2024 that she would not appear on The Kapil Sharma Show due to Krushna and Kashmera’s presence.

About Laughter Chefs season 3

Hosted by Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show also features Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Samarth Jurel and Elvish Yadav, among others. The show is available to stream on JioHotstar.

 
krushna abhishek kashmera shah
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