Surprised Krushna Abhishek drops to her feet, Kashmera Shah gets emotional as mami Sunita Ahuja enters Laughter Chefs

In the promo, Sunita is seen entering the set of Laughter Chefs, calling out Krushna’s name at the top of her voice. As she walks in, Krushna and Kashmera look surprised and speechless. Krushna immediately leaves everything and lies down to touch his mami Sunita’s feet. Seeing this, Kashmera gets emotional, while others on the set are seen hooting and cheering for their reunion.

Comedian Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah appear to have finally buried the hatchet with his mami, Sunita Ahuja , after years of well-known family tensions. A new promo of Laughter Chefs hints at a reconciliation, as Sunita makes a surprise appearance on the show, leaving Krushna and Kashmera visibly stunned, with their reactions stealing the spotlight.

Fans also reacted to the moment. One wrote, “This is amazing. If Govinda ji had come too, it would have made the show even more special.” Another commented, “So happy for Krushna.” A third wrote, “The smile on Krushna’s face shows how happy he is. Finally, the wait is over for them.”

Earlier, the three were also seen interacting with the paparazzi and sharing a warm hug. Speaking to them, Sunita said, “14 saal ke baad aaj vanvaas khatam hua hai (After 14 years, our exile has ended today).” Krushna burst out laughing, while Kashmera quipped, “Ab kisi aur ka shuru hoga (Now, someone else’s will begin).” Sunita added, “Kis kis ki jalegi, bhagwan hi jaane (Only God knows who all will be jealous).”

Krushna said, “This was a big surprise. We did not know that she would join the show today. Thanks to her for agreeing to do this. With this, we have ended all speculation and rumours that made headlines over the last 12 years.”

About Krushna-Kashmera’s feud with Sunita Ahuja The rift between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda began after the actor took offence to Krushna’s jokes about him on television. Sunita Ahuja also distanced herself from Krushna and his family, reportedly upset by a past tweet from Kashmera Shah about “people who dance for money”, which she believed was directed at Govinda.

Over time, tensions escalated, with public statements from both sides—Krushna once alleged that Govinda didn’t visit his children in hospital, while Govinda dismissed him as dishonest—keeping the feud in the headlines. In 2024, Sunita even said she avoided Kapil Sharma’s show because it featured Krushna. However, recently, when Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg, Krushna and Kashmera visited him in hospital, signalling an end to the long-standing feud.