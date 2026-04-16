After years of feud, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah hug it out with mami Sunita Ahuja: ‘14 saal ke baad aaj vanvaas…’

After years of family tensions, the long-standing feud between Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah and his ‘mami’ Sunita Ahuja seems to have finally thawed. In a heartwarming turn of events, Krushna and Kashmera were seen sharing a warm hug with Govinda’s wife on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3, hinting that the family has chosen to put the past behind them and move forward. Sunita Ahuja is married to Govinda.

Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah reunite with Sunita Ahuja On Wednesday, Krushna finally reunited with Sunita Ahuja, bringing an end to their 14-year-long feud. Sunita, wife of actor Govinda, was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 in Mumbai, where she posed for the paparazzi alongside Krushna and Kashmera. Several videos of the meeting have surfaced on social media, where they can be seen twinning in coordinated outfits, all smiles as they share a warm hug.

The reunion was met with huge cheers by the paparazzi, with Sunita expressing her feelings in her usual witty manner. The video of the outing is catching attention on social media.

“14 saal ke baad aaj vanvaas khatam hua hai (After 14 years, our exile has ended today),” Sunita said. Krushna couldn’t help but laugh loudly, while Kashmera quipped, “Ab kisi aur ka shuru hoga (Now, someone else’s will begin)”.

After that, the trio was seen laughing out loud, with Sunita adding, “Kis kis ki jalegi, bhagwan hi jane (Only God knows who all would be jealous)”.

Krushna also said, “This was a big surprise. We did not know that she will join the show today. Thanks to her for agreeing to do this. With this, we have ended all speculations or rumours which made headlines in the last 12 years."