Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja will forgive him on THIS one condition: ‘If he lives according to…’

Since the last few months, actor Govinda has been in the news due to cheating allegations. Rumours of an affair further grew rife when his wife Sunita Ahuja addressed them, claiming that even she has heard of his alleged relationship with a younger actor. On a few occasions, Sunita also stated that newcomers in the industry are often looking for a ‘sugar daddy’. In a recent interview, Govinda rubbished these rumours. But now in her new vlog, Sunita has once again spoken about it, sharing the one condition on which she will forgive Govinda.

Talking about forgiving Govinda, Sunita Ahuja shared, “You never know. He is my childhood love. If he changes and lives according to what I believe is right, I will forgive him.” She went on to add, “I don’t want to hear everything in the news. This is not the age where I can handle such stress — I am going through menopause. At this time, you need your husband and children to support you, not put pressure on you.”

Sharing Govinda’s reaction on being confronted about cheating allegations, Sunita said, “He laughs it off. We don’t understand his answers. I have said everything indirectly and directly — for someone sensible, even a hint is enough.” Addressing his link-up rumours in the past, Sunita shared that the dynamics were different back then because Govinda was scared of his mother. However, after her passing, Sunita believes the actor has become ‘more carefree’. Sunita stated, “In the past also I have said if he had an affair, what of it? But everything has an age. In youth, even I partied and enjoyed life, but there is a time for everything.”

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda got married in 1987. They are proud parents to their daughter Narmada aka Tina and son Yashvardhan. This year, the star couple will celebrate their 39th wedding anniversary in March.