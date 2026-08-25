Sunita Ahuja seeks blessings at Khatu Shyam temple amid divorce buzz with Govinda. Watch

Bollywood actor Govinda’s personal life has been under the spotlight amid ongoing rumours of trouble in his marriage to Sunita Ahuja and speculation about their divorce. Amid the buzz surrounding their relationship, Sunita was recently seen seeking solace in spirituality. She visited the Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan and offered prayers.

Sunita Ahuja visits Khatu Shyam temple

Sunita Ahuja visits Khatu Shyam temple.

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A video making the rounds online shows Sunita at the temple with her hands folded in prayer. Wearing a pink dupatta over her head, she appeared immersed in devotion as speculation surrounding her personal life continued. Another video showed Sunita visiting a Hanuman temple, where she sought blessings by bowing her head before the idol of Lord Hanuman.

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The controversy around Sunita and Govinda's marriage

{{^usCountry}} Govinda and Sunita’s marriage has been under public scrutiny for some time, with both of them speaking about their relationship and differences in recent months. The controversy surrounding their marriage was reignited when the actor was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar, at the airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Govinda and Sunita’s marriage has been under public scrutiny for some time, with both of them speaking about their relationship and differences in recent months. The controversy surrounding their marriage was reignited when the actor was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar, at the airport. {{/usCountry}}

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Following their appearance together, Sunita called out Govinda for working with a woman her daughter’s age and referred to Komal as his ‘sugar daddy’. Govinda subsequently warned Sunita against defaming him and asked her to “stay in limits” while speaking to the paparazzi.

Soon after, Sunita was spotted outside a family court in Mumbai with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja. When paparazzi asked her about the reason behind her visit, she simply said, "birthday manane aayi hoon (Here to celebrate birthday)."

Her appearance outside the family court led to speculation that the couple could be heading for divorce. However, Govinda’s manager later clarified that Sunita had withdrawn the divorce case that was reportedly filed in 2024.

The chatter surrounding a rift between the couple escalated when, during a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant, Sunita claimed that Govinda was allegedly planning to marry Komal Rani. She said, “Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki woh shaadi karne ke plan me the woh log (I withdrew the divorce case yesterday because they were planning to get married).”

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However, Govinda’s manager denied the allegations and took a dig at Sunita, saying, "Something must be going on in her mind."

Sunita Ahuja's Bollywood debut

Amid the ongoing controversy, Sunita is also set to make her Bollywood debut. She has previously appeared on reality shows such as Lock Upp Season 2 and Maa Hai Naa, the latter alongside her daughter Tina Ahuja.

Sunita will play the mother of her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, in the upcoming film Hero Ki Horoine. The film also stars Nitanshi Goel in a lead role and is directed by Sajid Khan. It is scheduled to release next year.