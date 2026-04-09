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Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani on her bond with Karisma Kapoor’s kids: ‘I see them frequently’

In a recent interview, Rani Kapur shared that she remains in regular touch with Sunjay Kapur’s children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor.

Apr 09, 2026 07:34 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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The estate of Sunjay Kapur continues to remain in the spotlight as legal tensions surrounding it intensify. It all started with Karisma Kapoor’s kids moving the Delhi High Court, alleging that Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, forged his will. Amid the mounting legal drama, Sunjay’s mother, Rani, has now spoken out, shedding light on her bond with Karisma and her children.

Rani on Karisma’s kids

Sunjay Kapur got married to Karisma Kapoor in 2003. They got divorced in 2016.

In an interview with ANI, Rani has opened up about the ongoing dispute, looking back at her bond with Sunjay. Adding another layer to the ongoing dispute, the controversy surrounding the RK Family Trust has also escalated in recent times.

"She (Priya Kapur) wouldn't have had the guts to have a dispute (if Sunjay Kapur had been alive today). When Sunjay was alive, she didn't have the guts to say anything. I was very close to Sunjay. He never went on a holiday without me...He never left me alone...," Rani said.

In the interview, Rani also clarified that she continues to be in touch with Sunjay’s children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor. “He was married to two wonderful women, a good family. He has two children from his second wife, whom I see frequently,” she stated, giving a glimpse of her relationship with the actor.

In addition to the civil action, Priya Sachdev has also recently filed a criminal defamation complaint against Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, and another individual. Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, is also a plaintiff in the separate legal battle. The dispute surrounding the RK Family Trust has also escalated. Recently, Priya, who is a trustee and beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, has issued a notice removing Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, as a trustee with effect from March 25, 2026.

 
karisma kapoor sunjay kapur
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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