Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani on her bond with Karisma Kapoor’s kids: ‘I see them frequently’

The estate of Sunjay Kapur continues to remain in the spotlight as legal tensions surrounding it intensify. It all started with Karisma Kapoor’s kids moving the Delhi High Court, alleging that Sunjay’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, forged his will. Amid the mounting legal drama, Sunjay’s mother, Rani, has now spoken out, shedding light on her bond with Karisma and her children.

Rani on Karisma’s kids

Sunjay Kapur got married to Karisma Kapoor in 2003. They got divorced in 2016.

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In an interview with ANI, Rani has opened up about the ongoing dispute, looking back at her bond with Sunjay. Adding another layer to the ongoing dispute, the controversy surrounding the RK Family Trust has also escalated in recent times.

"She (Priya Kapur) wouldn't have had the guts to have a dispute (if Sunjay Kapur had been alive today). When Sunjay was alive, she didn't have the guts to say anything. I was very close to Sunjay. He never went on a holiday without me...He never left me alone...," Rani said.

In the interview, Rani also clarified that she continues to be in touch with Sunjay’s children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor. “He was married to two wonderful women, a good family. He has two children from his second wife, whom I see frequently,” she stated, giving a glimpse of her relationship with the actor.

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{{^usCountry}} Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years. He married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married. Sunjay died on June 12 last year during a polo match in England. More about the legal feud {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. His first marriage was to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in 1996 and lasted four years. He married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married. Sunjay died on June 12 last year during a polo match in England. More about the legal feud {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A legal battle is going on over Sunjay's estate. In August last year, Priya presented a document to the Delhi High Court claiming it was his will. This was challenged by Samaira, Kiaan, and Rani. In August, Karisma sued Priya on her children's behalf, claiming Priya had fabricated Sunjay's will, keeping their two children out of their inheritance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A legal battle is going on over Sunjay's estate. In August last year, Priya presented a document to the Delhi High Court claiming it was his will. This was challenged by Samaira, Kiaan, and Rani. In August, Karisma sued Priya on her children's behalf, claiming Priya had fabricated Sunjay's will, keeping their two children out of their inheritance. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition to the civil action, Priya Sachdev has also recently filed a criminal defamation complaint against Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, and another individual. Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, is also a plaintiff in the separate legal battle. The dispute surrounding the RK Family Trust has also escalated. Recently, Priya, who is a trustee and beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, has issued a notice removing Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, as a trustee with effect from March 25, 2026.

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