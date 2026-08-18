Sunny Deol has been blessed with some of the greatest moments in Bollywood, but his career has also witnessed some phases of uncertainty. Prior to the success of Gadar 2 in 2023 that once again brought him back to spotlight, there were years where he found it difficult to get good scripts. In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Sunny revealed how he managed to be happy despite being burdened with so many troubles, especially with debts.

When big hits did not lead to better opportunities

Sunny Deol reveals ₹56 crore debt, career struggles and how Gadar 2 changed everything. (Sunil Khandare)

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Reflecting on his achievements during the early years of 2000s, Sunny recalled two successful ventures in the form of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Indian, released in 2001. Both movies were successful, but that success didn’t translate into an influx of movies for the actor. As per Sunny, the industry was undergoing a transformation during this period.

He said, “Along with Gadar, I also delivered Indian, which was a much bigger hit than Lagaan and all the other films of that time. It did two to three times of Lagaan's business. Gadar did much more than that. Suddenly, corporates came in, and the film industry's format began changing. But after that, I don't know why I wasn't getting the right subjects and makers.”

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The controversy surrounding Jo Bole So Nihaal

{{^usCountry}} In 2005, Sunny faced professional difficulties due to the release of a movie titled Jo Bole So Nihaal. This movie became controversial due to its title and subject matter and resulted in criticism by some groups within the Sikh community. The controversy reached a tragic peak when a bombing at a Delhi theater screening the movie left one person dead and dozens injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2005, Sunny faced professional difficulties due to the release of a movie titled Jo Bole So Nihaal. This movie became controversial due to its title and subject matter and resulted in criticism by some groups within the Sikh community. The controversy reached a tragic peak when a bombing at a Delhi theater screening the movie left one person dead and dozens injured. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on the ordeal, the actor noted that mounting political pressure and safety concerns ultimately forced the film's withdrawal from cinemas. He voiced his frustration regarding the increasing intrusion of politics into the film industry, emphasising that actors and filmmakers are simply entertainers who should be free to practice their craft without unwarranted external interference.

Sunny Deol talks about his ₹ 56 crore debt

The tough years had financial implications on Sunny. His movies and production companies did not work out for him as he had hoped, while his directorials like Dillagi, Ghayal Returns, and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas could not emerge as huge money spinners. The extent of Sunny's financial problems became known to the public in 2023, when a bank gave a notice regarding an e-auction of his Juhu property Sunny Villa, due to unpaid dues and interests totaling approximately ₹55.99 crore. However, the notice was withdrawn afterward as the matter was sorted out.

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For Sunny, however, financial difficulties did not mean that he stopped enjoying his life. He said that even when he was struggling with debt, he did not allow money problems to take away his happiness. “I can't do so many things for money. But to be very honest, I'm very happy. Even when I was in debt, I was very happy. I was living my life. The money I owed was all mine. I didn't borrow it from anyone. I didn't owe anyone anything. I just had to sell my own asset and pay back,” he added.

Gadar 2 gave Sunny Deol’s career a new lease of life

With the help of Gadar 2 in 2023, Sunny Deol was able to make a grand comeback in the films. Since then, he has worked on Jaat and Ikka. Most recently, he reunited with Rajkumar Santoshi for Batwara 1947, which is currently running in theatres.