Sunny Deol puts his face in snow and calls it 'icing on the cake', Esha Deol can't stop laughing at 'bhaiya'. Watch

Actor Sunny Deol gave a glimpse of himself as he enjoyed the snow-covered mountains. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sunny shared a video in which he put his face in the snow and left his sister, actor Esha Deol in splits.

In the clip, Sunny Deol is seen wearing a green jacket and a salmon coloured beanie. As the video started, he bent down and put his face in the snow. As he stood up, his face was smeared with snow and he started laughing.

Sharing the video, Sunny wrote, "Icing on the cake (face with tongue and snowman emojis). Enjoy every moment of life. #Mountains #snowday #sunday." Reacting to the video, Sunny's sister Esha Deol wrote, " (laughing and okay gesture emojis) bhaiya (brother)."

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani dropped a heart emoji. Fans were also tickled by his video and dropped laughing emojis. A person wrote, "So cute." A fan commented, "Santa Claus." "So sweet, so funny," said an Instagram user. "Natural face mask," said another fan.

Earlier, Sunny had dropped several pictures from his holidays giving glimpses of himself amid the snow-capped mountains. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A fresh whiff of mountain air to welcome 2022 #Manali #NewYear #Nature #2022".

Last year, Sunny spent his vacation with his father, actor Dharmendra in the mountains. The father-son duo enjoyed the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. On Twitter, Dharmendra shared a video of him enjoying the view from the top of the mountains along with Sunny. He had written, "My darling son took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal. A lovely holiday."

Sunny in December had shared his look as Tara Singh from the upcoming film Gadar 2, co-starring Ameesha Patel in the lead role. On Instagram, Sunny had shared two pictures of himself as Tara Singh and wrote, "Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of #Gadar2. Feeling blessed. #Gadar #TaraSingh."

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The first film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first film.

Gadar 2 will also star film director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

