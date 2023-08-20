Sunny Deol receives notice over dues of 55 crore, bank puts his Juhu property on sale: Report

Trouble has surfaced for actor Sunny Deol, whose new film Gadar 2 recently crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office. The actor has received a notice from the Bank of Baroda over unpaid dues amounting over ₹55 crore, as reported by Timesnow.com. The report also states that Sunny's Juhu property has been put on sale for recovery of the unpaid dues. Also read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film continues to soar, mints ₹336.13 crore in India

Sunny Deol during his recent visit to the Golden Temple. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A picture of the notice, which was spotted in a newspaper was shared by the portal. It states the Juhu property will be auctioned on September 9. Sunny's father and actor Dharmendra has been named as grantor. The Deols are yet to comment on the same.

Notice for Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol to star in Border 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Sunny's Gadar 2 is a blockbuster, a new Pinkvilla report has claimed the actor is now set to star in Border 2. The film will reportedly be helmed by JP Dutta who directed the 1997 original but will not mark the return of the original cast other than Sunny. New younger stars are said to be cast in the film. An official announcement regarding the same is expected to be made in few weeks.

Gadar 2 success

Sunny's film Gadar 2, co-starring Ameesha Patel, currently stands at ₹336 crore at the domestic box office. It continues to run successfully in theatres and is expected to cross the ₹350 crore mark soon and then aim for the ₹400 crore mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was set during partition. Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh (Sunny Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma), from the Pakistani Army. The film also stars Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary and Rakesh Bedi.

Sunny's airport controversy

Sunny recently was slammed by a section of the society for screaming at a fan who tried to click a selfie with him at the airport. The video from the airport went viral.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.