Gadar 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film continues to soar, mints 336.13 crore in India

Gadar 2 has been soaring high at the domestic box office since its release on August 11. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted ₹32 crore on Saturday. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. (Also Read | Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol, calls him ‘superb’ in Gadar 2, reviews film: Jo expected tha waese hi tha) Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 box office collection so far

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 minted ₹284.63 crore in week one of its release. On its second Saturday, August 19, day 9, the film earned ₹32 crore nett India, as per early estimates. So far, the total collection of the film at the domestic box office is ₹336.13 crore.

Hema Malini lauds Sunny Deol, praises Gadar 2

On Saturday evening, actor Hema Malini watched Gadar 2. She reviewed the film and also praised Sunny. Talking to the paparazzi, Hema said, "Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waese hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai...Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it's exactly that. It is very interesting...Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son he has also done beautiful acting)."

Sunny spoke about Gadar 2

Recently, the Gadar 2 team held a press conference about the film's huge success. Sharing how he initially reacted on seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny had said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar Ek which released in theatres in 2001. In the first film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Gadar 2, produced by Zee Studios, has been set in 1971. It is running with houseful boards on single screens across mass centres in India. It has been creating history at the box office with each passing day. The film's release clashed with OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON