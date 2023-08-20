Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol, calls him ‘superb’ in Gadar 2, reviews film: Jo expected tha waese hi tha

Actor Hema Malini has praised Sunny Deol and reviewed his recent film Gadar 2. Hema is married to Sunny's father-veteran actor Dharmendra. After watching the film in a Mumbai theatre on Saturday night, Hema stepped out and interacted with the paparazzi. Calling the film 'interesting', Hema said that it is a 'nice message for India and Pakistan'. (Also Read | Esha Deol hosts special screening of Gadar 2, poses with brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol. Watch) Hema Malini lauded Sunny Deol in Gadar 2.

Hema reviews Gadar 2

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Hema Malini spoke outside the theatre. She said, "Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waese hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it's exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully)."

Hema praises Sunny

She also added, "Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai. Jo nayi ladki hai, woh bhi bohut acchi hai. Yeh picture dekh kar ek dum rasjtra k prati jo bhav hone chahiye, patriotism, woh bohut hi hai. Muslim k prati jo bhai chara hona chahiye, us vishay ko last mein leke aaye hai (Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son he has also done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslim has also been shown towards the end). It's a nice message for India and Pakistan."

Esha earlier held Gadar 2 screening

Recently, Hema's daughter Esha Deol held a special screening for Gadar 2. It was attended by both her half-brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol. The trio also posed together for pictures. Earlier too, Esha showed her support for Gadar 2 ahead of its release. On Instagram Stories, she had shared the trailer for Gadar 2 and added applause, congratulations, and red heart emojis.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11. Set in 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh's (Sunny) journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma), from the Pakistani Army. The original film was set during the partition of India in 1947.

