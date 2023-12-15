Sunny Deol reviews Bobby Deol's Animal: ‘There are certain things that I did not like’

2023 has been rather bountiful for the Deol brothers. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 was a blockbuster success and Bobby Deol is earning praise from all quarters for his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Now, Bobby's brother, actor Sunny Deol, has also watched the film and shared his review. (Also read: Animal box office collection day 14: Ranbir Kapoor film likely to mint just ₹7.6 cr, lowest in India so far)

'Did not like certain things'

Sunny Deol is happy about his brother Bobby Deol's comeback on the big screen.

Speaking to news agency PTI in an interview, Sunny praised Animal but did add how he did not like some things about it. “I am genuinely happy for Bobby. I have watched Animal, and I liked it, it's a nice film. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own films. But that's as a person I have the right to like or not like but in totality it is a nice film. The music is very good and it goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby has always been Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby," Sunny Deol said.

Animal, which has now gone blockbuster with a worldwide collection of more than ₹700 crore, is also getting criticism for its violent scenes, misogynistic characters and glorification of toxic masculinity. It is not clear if Sunny did not like these bits from the film too.

Bobby doesn't see Abrar as villain

Bobby Deol, who played the antagonist in Animal, said he didn't look at his character as a villain but as someone with childhood trauma. The 54-year-old actor is receiving praise for his brief appearance as Abrar Haque, the menacing mute gangster in the film, fronted by Ranbir Kapoor.

Bobby Deol, who returned to the big screen with Animal after four years, described Abrar as a "family man". "I didn't think of my character as a villain. I saw my character as a child who was traumatised when he saw his grandfather committing suicide, so he loses his voice. He swears to avenge his grandfather's death.

"He is very family oriented. He is also romantic, he has three wives. He can kill and also get killed for his family," the actor said during a session on the second day of Agenda AajTak 2023.

Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, is nearing ₹800 crore mark in gross worldwide box office collections. The action drama, billed as a father-son story, hit the screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

