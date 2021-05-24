Karan Deol says he ‘broke down really badly’ during first shot, had second thoughts about acting

Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, reminisced about his first-ever shot and how he ‘broke down really badly’. The film was directed by his father, Sunny Deol, and produced by the family banner, Vijayta Films.

In a new interview, Karan said that his first shot was ‘kind of intense’, and he was overwhelmed with emotions. For a moment, he even began to doubt his decision to pursue a career in films.

Speaking to a leading daily, Karan said, “My first shot was actually a nerve-wracking experience because I was very nervous. I did break down. Luckily, from there, it just got better. But it was a nerve-wracking experience for me, overall, and I will obviously remember it for life.”

“I actually kind of broke down really badly and I thought to myself, ‘Rocky (his nickname), are you sure that this is what you want to do?’ And then I was like, ‘No, I love this, I want to do this.’ Luckily, from there, things got better. But my first day was kind of intense, I would say,” he added.

Karan starred opposite fellow newcomer Sahher Bambba in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He played a mountaineer who runs a trekking camp, while she played a tourist. The film was a box office dud.

At the trailer launch of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Karan said that he wants to explore different genres. “I love films so much, I would love to do an animated voice-over, comedy and would love to play a villain. For an actor it’s very important that you step out of your comfort zone, that’s the only time you will actually grow. But action touches my heart,” he said.

Karan will be seen next in Apne 2, alongside Sunny, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, is slated for a theatrical release this Diwali.

