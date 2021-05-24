Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Deol says he has seen ‘one or two’ of Hema Malini’s films: ‘She has had a really great career’
Karan Deol showered praise on Hema Malini.
bollywood

Karan Deol says he has seen ‘one or two’ of Hema Malini’s films: ‘She has had a really great career’

  • Karan Deol said that Hema Malini has had a ‘really great career’. He added that he has watched ‘one or two’ of her films and finds her to be ‘really brilliant’ at her craft.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 03:31 PM IST

Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol and grandson of Dharmendra, said that he has watched a handful of Hema Malini’s films and from whatever he has seen, finds her to be a ‘really brilliant actress’. He also lauded her career in Bollywood, calling it ‘great’.

Hema made her Bollywood debut in 1968 with Sapno Ka Saudagar. She has starred in films such as Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Trishul and Satte Pe Satta.

In an interview with a leading daily, Karan said about Hema, “She has had a very brilliant career from start to finish, very prestigious.” On being asked if he has watched any of her films, he said, “Yes, I have seen one or two. She has had a really great career and from whatever I have seen, she is a really brilliant actress.”

Karan is the grandson of Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and the son of Sunny. Hema is married to Dharmendra and has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, with him.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan agrees being less successful than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir was ‘good’ for him

In 2019, Karan made his Bollywood debut with the commercially unsuccessful Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed by Sunny. His next project is Apne 2, in which he will star alongside Sunny, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol. The film is a sequel to the 2007 sports drama featuring Dharmendra as a boxer who is falsely accused of doping and tries to reclaim his lost respect through his sons, played by Sunny and Bobby. Anil Sharma will return as the director of the sequel as well.

Sunny announced Apne 2 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and tweeted, “Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge (With the blessings of Babaji and your love, all of us will be seen together, again). Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021.”

karan deol hema malini

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol with their sons.
bollywood

While Bobby Deol's son Aryaman is studying in New York, his nephew Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut last year.
bollywood

