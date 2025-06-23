Sunny Deol slams fake box office collections, corporate bookings trend: ‘What kind of people are they'

In an era when headlines are dominated by record-breaking numbers, Bollywood star Sunny Deol opened up in an interview and reacted to production houses using fake box office collections and corporate bookings. In an interview with Zoom, the Border star said it is sad that the industry takes refuge in creating hype with exaggerated box office numbers, and everyone follows suit. (Also read: Sunny Deol 'missing' papa Dharmendra at Border 2 shoot, shares adorable video. Watch) Sunny Deol lamented the trend of exaggerated box office numbers in Bollywood, questioning the ethics behind corporate bookings.

Sunny laments production houses enjoying exaggerated box office collections

"It is sad. People don't want to believe in reality, but create their own version of reality and want it to be that way. It should not be. We don't have that kind of unity where we stick around and say this is wrong," Sunny said.

Sunny also expressed his dismay at the growing trend in the film industry, which involves corporate bookings and bulk buying of tickets to create an illusion of success.

He questioned the ethics behind these strategies and said, “People who are enjoying the lies (of exaggerated box office numbers), I don't understand what kind of people they are. I would like to advise the youngsters that this is not the way to make yourself a hit. That is why many youngsters and stories are not coming out.”

Sunny also highlighted a larger problem of erosion of authenticity in cinema. He added that success is no longer measured by the impact of a story or the strength of a performance, but by manipulated figures.

Sunny Deol's latest projects

Sunny Deol was last seen in Jaat, which marked director Gopichand Malineni's Hindi film debut. Jaat also starred Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.

He is now shooting for Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 war drama Border. The film, directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Sunny will also play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.