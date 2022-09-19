Sunny Deol wants films where he has to do 'something more than scream': Unfortunately, I get things that are maaro-todo

Sunny Deol has been around in films for four decades now. Over the years, the actor worked in a number of films in diverse roles but due to the kind of his films that have worked, he has developed an image of the aggressive, angry hero. In a recent interview, the actor admitted it was ‘unfortunate’ that he was bracketed in such roles and expressed his desire to do more diverse work. Also read: Sunny Deol on Gadar 2: ‘We mess things up while doing part 2…’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although he debuted with Betaab and worked in softer roles for the first few years, it was in the 90s that Sunny developed his ‘screaming’ image with films like Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, and Border. This continued into the 21st century with Gadar and Hero as well.

Speaking about this image in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sunny said, “Over the period of time, kuch image ban jaata hai (an image is formed) and people go along. I wish they would give me an opportunity to do something more than just scream. It's the subject that gives you the image. For me it's unfortunate. I always want something new to come in but zyadatar because of the commercial element, I get things that are more maaro-todo (hit and break), so that's what it is.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor also spoke about returning as Tara Singh in Gadar 2, the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster. “It was difficult but from what I’m hearing from people is they just want to rip things apart. I hope I, at least, satisfy them.”

Sunny is now getting a chance to explore that slightly different tone in his upcoming film Chup: Revenge of the Artist, where he plays a cop. The R Balki film also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary and is described as an ode to Guru Dutt and his cult classic Kaagaz Ke Phool. The film is set to release on September 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.