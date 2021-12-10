Sunny Kaushal welcomes ‘parjai ji’ Katrina Kaif to family with warm note: 'My heart made space for another person today'

On December 9, actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in Rajasthan. Many Bollywood celebrities wished the couple on social media. Vicky's younger brother actor Sunny Kaushal also penned a note on Instagram and called Katrina his “parjai ji (sister-in-law).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunny posted a picture of the couple from the pheras ceremony and captioned it, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi (Today I have a place for one more person in my heart). Welcome to the family Parjai ji (sister-in-law). Just lots and lots of love and a lifelong of happiness to this gorgeous couple. @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Karan Singh Chhabra commented on the picture, “Parjai ji sunke bada acha laga!! Mubarkaan dono parivaraan nu (Felt good to hear the sister-in-law word. Congratulations to both the families).” Actor Mouni Roy, filmmaker Shlok Sharma and casting director Shanoo Sharma dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Katrina's younger sister Isabelle Kaif also posted a pictured of the newly wed couple and wrote, “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

On December 9, Vicky and Katrina shared a series of candid pictures from the wedding. The couple shared the same set of photos along with the same caption that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Hrithik Roshan commented on the picture, “So amazing. Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon.” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “You diddddd ittttt. God bless youuuuuu both.” While actor Priyanka Chopra said, “So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai (It's my friend's wedding) Congratulations both of you! You are perfect together.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Deepika Padukone wishes Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal ‘love, laughter, loyalty’, Alia Bhatt calls them ‘beautiful’

Vicky and tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding guest list was reportedly limited to just 120 people. Guests from the industry included Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and their kids, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, and Gurdas Maan, among others.