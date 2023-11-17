Sunny Leone attends Ganga Aarti with Abhishek Singh in Varanasi after release of new music video Third Party. Watch

Sunny Leone was in Varanasi on Thursday and attended the Ganga Aarti at night. A video of Sunny in a pink salwar suit, attending the Ganga Aarti alongside ex-IAS officer Abhishek Singh, a priest and several others, has been shared by ANI. The video shows her with a garland around her neck, her dupatta on her head, chandan on her forehead and raising her hands along with others after the aarti. Also read: Sunny Leone says she misses her family in US: ‘Where I live now, I hope it’s my forever home’

Sunny Leone in Varanasi

Sunny Leone watches Ganga Aarti in Varanasi on Thursday. (PTI)

On Thursday, Sunny also shared a video of the Ganga Aarti on her Instagram page. She captioned it, “The most amazing experience in Varanasi watching the ganga Aarti. Thank you!! @abhishek_as_it_is & @tseries.official.” The video didn't show her but all those who attended the aarti. While priests performed the aarti, several people watched it from the ghat and boats.

Sunny attended the Ganga Aarti with Abhishek Singh, who is seen in a white kurta pyjama in the video. The two have featured in a new music video, Third Party, which released on Wednesday. Abhishek has sung, composed and written the new song.

Sunny Leone's other projects

Last month, Sunny unveiled her song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0, which is a recreated version of Madhuri Dixit's iconic track Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from the film Yaraana. The new version is sung by Neeti Mohan and penned by Enbee and Maya Govind. Anu Malik has composed the song along with Enbee.

Sunny is now one of the judges on mentor-based reality show, Glam Flame, which is for aspiring models. Sunny has also worked in Anurag Kashyap's film, Kennedy, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The film also stars Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal and is yet to release in India. It revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman (Rahul Bhat), long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

Sunny made her Cannes debut at the Cannes Film Festival which she attended with Rahul Bhat, Anurag Kashyap, Anurag Thapaliyal. She walked the red carpet with husband Daniel Weber.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.