Sunny Leone feels odd when people ask her what she's going to wear at Cannes: ‘I am going to wear clothes’

Actor Sunny Leone is all set for her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. Ahead of her movie Kennedy's premiere on Wednesday, she said she has been anxious. Ahead of her appearance, she talked about the pressure of presenting her film at the festival in a new interview. Unlike many actors who are making news with their sartorial choices on the red carpet, Sunny said clothes are the last thing on her mind. Also read: Vikram never responded: Anurag Kashyap says he had approached him for Kennedy

Sunny Leone's film Kennedy will be premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Kennedy had been selected for a Midnight Screening at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy stars Sunny alongside Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop who is long thought to be dead, but he is still looking for redemption.

Talking about Cannes 2023, Sunny opened up about the ‘pressure of the red carpet.’ She told Film Companion, "I have severe anxiety, meaning severe. It's not that I have not been on the red carpet before, I think it's (the pressure) because it is me and something much more. The feeling behind this particular film, the feeling that it's been chosen by such a prestigious group of juries and that it (Kennedy) made it and they appreciated it and said, ‘Yes, we want your film to be a part of this festival.' It just means so much more.”

During the conversation, Sunny also clarified that she is not bothered about ‘what other people think I should wear.’ “Something that I find very odd is the very first question people ask, ‘What are you going to wear?' I don't know, I am going to wear clothes? I just don't know what it is,” she said. “There's always this requirement for somebody that it should be like this or like that. My main goal in this whole process is to retain as much as I do, who I am and how I feel I should look beautiful and not what other people think I should wear. I hope that comes across, and translates as, ‘That is something we know is in Sunny's comfort zone and she feels great',” she further added. "I know if I will feel great in what I am wearing, I will be confident,” Sunny signed off.

Sunny has been sharing every glimpse of her journey to the Cannes on her Instagram account. A few hours ago, she had posted a video from her flight as she reached Cannes. It read, “Touch down baby!! @festivaldecannes @anuragkashyap10 #kennedy.” She was with her husband Daniel Weber at the airport.

