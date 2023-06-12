Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber and their kids look cute as they dress up for their first wedding party together. See pics

Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Sunday to share the perfect family picture. The actor posed with husband Daniel Weber and their three kids before heading to filmmaker Krishna Bhatt's wedding reception in Mumbai. (Also read: Sunny Leone on constant chatter about her past and how she dealt with it)

Sunny's perfect family photo

Sunny Leone poses with her adorable family: husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher.

In the cute photo, Sunny is seen in a beautiful blue outfit – halter neck top and embellished lehenga. She wore large diamond earrings and twinned with husband Daniel, who also wore a blue sherwani with a silk kurta. Their daughter Nisha looked cute in a yellow-pink lehenga. She tied her hair just like her mum in a half-up do. Sunny's sons Noah and Asher also looked adorable in their matching green kurta-pyjamas.

Sharing the photo, Sunny captioned it, “Our first family trip to a wedding!! So exciting! @dirrty99.” Sunny also shared her solo photos as she posed in her outfit at home.

Fans love Sunny's family pic

Fans of Sunny Leone loved seeing the family all dressed up. One person commented, “So cute family.” Another wrote, “Beautiful family picture.” A person said, “Such a beautiful family. God bless u all. Live together forever.” Praising Nisha, one person commented, “The little girl is beautiful.”

About Sunny and her family

Sunny and Daniel got married in 2011. They adopted Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra in 2017 and welcomed their sons through surrogacy in 2018.

Recently, Sunny attended Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her film Kennedy at the prestigious film festival along with director Anurag Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat. The film premiered during the midnight screening at the Cannes 2023. Reportedly, the film received a 7-minute-long standing ovation.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. Kennedy is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a note of appreciation for her husband and wrote, "God sent you @dirrty99 into my life at my lowest moment. In that moment you literally saved my life and have been by my side since. 15yrs of togetherness! Without you this moment in @festivaldecannes would never have happened. Your continuous fight to propel me forward and help me follow my dreams is truly selflessness to another level. I love you and thank you!"

