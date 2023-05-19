Sunny Leone on constant chatter about her past and how she dealt with it: My job is to take care of me and my family

Sunny Leone is someone who is regularly subjected to trolling and negativity owing to her past, especially her adult film career. But, the actor chooses to filter out the noise and focus on her work.

At present, Sunny Leone is in the US for some work commitments

Leone, who is gearing up for her Cannes Film Festival debut, tells us, “As long as I’m working and making money, I don’t really care what other people have to say. My job is to take care of me and my family and enjoy my work and be safe and be happy. My main focus in life when it comes to work is to ignore everybody and just do what I want. I think that when you can do it your way, it’s the best way.”

Not too long ago, the 41-year-old had shared her journey and struggles while boosting a contestant’s morale in a reality show that she hosted. She had said, “If I had taken everyone seriously since I got here in this country, I would have packed my bags and gone back home.”

Was there a point when she came close to quitting acting? “I don’t think that I would ever quit anything. So that was never the problem. I don’t believe in defeat or failure. Sometimes we make mistakes and sometimes things don’t go right. There are many different variables and factors that go into making a film or a show or working on a campaign. There are so many moving pieces, and if it was a single person’s act of doing everything, that would be totally different. But there is no quitting in my vocabulary. There’s a time to pack up if you are a smart business person, but know when to get out when things are not working a certain way, and then you just move on and find something else to do,” says Leone, who has featured in projects such as Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Raees, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and Ragini MMS Returns.

At the moment, the actor has a film lined up with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and she is also exploring film industries down South.

“I’ve been doing lots of different South films lately, and that’s always very challenging because the way that the industry works is completely different from Bollywood,” the actor continues, “Working in different regions in India is great and it’s so much fun. You get to learn about a different industry as a whole. Sometimes things are a lot more louder, which is great because it helps me get out of my comfort zone and it helps me come out of my shell. It helps every single thing that you learn from every region in India is so different from the next that it helps you really get into whatever character you need to.”

