Sunny Leone reveals her 10-year-old daughter Nisha invented ‘Boo box’, got it patented, and now earns money from it

While talking about her daughter, whom she adopted a few years ago, Sunny proudly said, “She is very intelligent. She is very bright. I’ll show you something she invented. It’s patented. She did this from start to finish.” Farah jokingly exclaimed, “I am going to go back home and bash my kids!"

Farah Khan went to actor Sunny Leone 's Mumbai residence for her latest YouTube vlog. During their chat, Sunny revealed that her 10-year-old daughter, Nisha, has made an invention and also got it patented. It is called ‘Boo box’, which is a 2-in-1 tissue holder with an integrated mini trash bin. (Also read: Sunny Leone, daughter Nisha tie rakhis on their security in-charge Yusuf Ibrahim, Rakhi Sawant goes 'wow' )

Sunny then showed Farah what the ‘Boo box’ looks like. It is a combination of a tissue dispenser with a small, built-in waste bin. It is helpful because it keeps spaces tidy by avoiding the need to search for a trash can for used tissues. Sunny added, “Here is one prototype. It’s called the Boo Box. She has allergies like most children in Mumbai because of all the dust. I would see tissues lying everywhere and tell her, ‘Don’t be so lazy, pick up the tissue and put it in the bin.’ She had this issue every single day. Then one day when I came home, she had attached a disposable cup to the tissue box using tape. When I saw it, I thought this is very interesting and funny… The boys are now jealous that Nisha will have a lot of money and that they will always have to ask her for it. She is already making money at 10!”

Sunny and her husband, Daniel Weber, became parents to Nisha in 2017. They adopted her from Latur, Maharashtra. A little later, their sons Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy.

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in the film Kennedy. The neo-noir crime thriller film was written and directed by Anurag Kashyap and also starred Rahul Bhat. It is available to watch on Zee5.