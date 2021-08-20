Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Leone shares pics with newborn niece, check out her Star Wars-inspired name
Sunny Leone shares pics with newborn niece, check out her Star Wars-inspired name

Sunny Leone has shared pictures as her brother Sundeep Vohra and his wife Karishma Naidu welcomed their daughter, They have named her Leia Kaur Vohra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Sunny Leone with Sundeep Vohra, Karishma Naidu and Leia.

Actor Sunny Leone, on Friday, shared pictures as her brother, chef Sundeep Vohra and his wife Karishma Naidu, welcomed their daughter, Leia Kaur Vohra. Taking to Instagram, Sunny posed with the baby and the new parents.

In the pictures, Sunny Leone wore a white dress with black stripes as she sat with her brother, holding the baby. In another picture, she and Sundeep held the baby together. Several pastries were also placed on a table in front of them.

She captioned the post, "I can proudly say witnessing the birth of baby Leia Kaur was a life changing experience. Only God decides when life begins and I watched it happen in front of my eyes because of my brother @chefsundeep and my sil @karishma_htx I am so proud of them and all they have accomplished and I know they are going to be the most amazing parents! I love you both so so much!!"

According to the website Verywell Family, the name Leia has several meanings. While in Hebrew, it can mean 'relaxed', in Hawaiian, it means child of heaven or heavenly flowers and in Latin, it means lioness. However, the name Leia is most often recognised through the Star Wars films. In the films, it was the name of Princess Leia, one of the main characters, played by the late Carrie Fisher.

Earlier this month, Karishma had shared a post on her Instagram account. It featured Leia with her parents at the hospital. She had captioned it, "Leia Kaur Vohra 10th August, 2021 Greatest Gift of all, thank you for choosing us my princess. Mama & papa Love you so much #satnamwaheguru."

Meanwhile, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber have three children--daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher. The family recently shifted to a new house in Mumbai.

Also Read | Atif Aslam says he still feels love he once got from India: 'My heart has it'

On Instagram, she shared pictures and wrote, "Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru." The couple has been married for 10 years.

