Sunny Leone wishes ‘big girl’ Nisha on 6th birthday, shares happy pics from the party at her new home

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber celebrated the birthday of their daughter Nisha on Thursday and the pictures are proof, it was a fun affair. Sunny shared several pictures from the celebration along with a sweet birthday note for the six-year-old.

Sharing several pictures of them posing together, Sunny wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to my special baby Girl Nisha Weber! You turn 6 years old today and I can’t believe it! Such a big girl! Your Papa and I love you so so much! You are the light of our lives!! @dirrty99 Love you baby girl! Part 1 and party# 1 more to come!!"

The first one is a family picture with Sunny and Daniel seated on the couch with their three kids sitting between them. Birthday girl Nisha is at the centre in a colourful frock and a red bow in her hair. There are also pictures of Nisha separately posing with her twin brothers, Asher and Noah.

Hours later, Sunny shared a group picture from the birthday party which Sunny hosted at her new house. The family moved in the new, bigger place in July this year. Tagging each and every one present at the party, Sunny wrote, “And the reason why our Family is so lucky! Everyone of you impact my life and my children’s lives in some way everyday!! Love you all!”

Sunny and Daniel had adopted Nisha from Latur village in Maharashtra when she was just 21 months old. Sunny had once told Deccan Chronicle how she plans to talk to Nisha about her adoption. She had said, "Indeed we have to disclose this fact to her. Right from the adoption papers and every minute things we have of her, will be shown to her. Nisha will have to know the fact that her mother did not abandon her. She bore her for nine months. I am not her real mom. But I am connected to her soul. I am her mom after adopting her."

