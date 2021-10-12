Sunny Leone takes a dip in her 'piece of heaven' terrace pool, see her new house

Sunny Leone had moved to a new home months ago and has now shared a glimpse of her swimming pool on the terrace. She called it a “piece of heaven” as she shared a picture of herself enjoying the view of the Mumbai skyline from the pool.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "And let Mumbai nice weather begin! Feeling blessed to have a piece of heaven right in our home!" The actor is seen in swim wear, striking a pose with her arms stretched wide while enjoying her time in the pool.

Washed in white with hardly a pinch of colour, Sunny's new house looks simple and serene. Even the doors are in white, just like that in her Los Angeles home. Sunny paints as a hobby and has hung her paintings around the house. She continues to show glimpses of the place in her posts on Instagram.

According to Square Feat India's report, Sunny purchased a new apartment on the 12th floor of a building, Atlantis, at New Link Road in Andheri West. The carpet area of the apartment is said to be 4,365 sqft.

Sunny had moved to the new apartment in July. She had shared pictures of how they entered the new place, with Sunny in the arms of her husband Daniel Weber. She had written, “Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru.”

Sunny continues to host successive seasons of reality show, MTV Splitsvilla. Her last film appearance was in the song Battiyan Bujhaado in the film, Motichoor Chaknachoor. She has a few Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films in her kitty.