Sunny Leone pranks Daniel Weber, sarcastically calls him ‘very strong’. Watch

Sunny Leone tricked her husband Daniel Weber into thinking that she was testing his strength. In a video shared on her Instagram page, he held a string weighed down by filled water bottles and she added a bunch of weights, including a utensil and some books. She then added a basket that appeared to be filled with flour.

In the end, Sunny pretended like she was going to add one last thing but instead, cut the string with a pair of scissors. The force of the bottles dropping to the ground made the items Daniel was holding jump up, resulting in his face getting covered with the floor.

Daniel was not amused by the prank but Sunny could not stop laughing. “Bohot bohot strong hai (He is very, very strong),” she sarcastically said.

Fans reacted in the comments section of the post. “Sunny and funny,” one wrote. “One helluva prank,” another wrote. Many also dropped laughing emojis. +

This is not the first time Daniel has been at the receiving end of one of Sunny’s pranks. Last year, in an Instagram live, she pretended that she accidentally chopped off her finger while cooking. He panicked until she pointed out that he was being recorded.

Also see: Sunny Leone turns hairstylist for her manager, attempts to fix his hair after botching it up. See photos

At the time, when Sunny asked Daniel how much he enjoyed her prank, he said, “Generally, I am a pretty serious person in life. That is just my personality. I actually don’t even like pranks that much. I don’t even like pranks on other people and I definitely don’t like pranks on me. So, if you want me to rate your prank, I think it’s a zero because I hated that it was done on me.”

Sunny was recently seen as the host of MTV Splitsvilla 13, alongside Rannvijay Singha. The finale aired earlier this month, with Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput being declared the winners of this season.