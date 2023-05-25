Sunny Leone's husband pens emotional note as she 'conquers her dreams' at Cannes 2023: 'I witnessed history being made'

After Sunny Leone treated fans with pictures of herself, as well as director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat, at the screening of Kennedy at Cannes 2023, her husband Daniel Weber also shared a post. On Thursday, Daniel took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Sunny looking flawless in a satin gown with high slit at the red carpet premiere of Kennedy during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023. Also read: Sunny Leone says people told her she's just a ‘glamour quotient’ in films

Sunny Leone at Kennedy's premiere at Cannes 2023.

In some of the pictures Daniel shared, Sunny Leone walked the red carpet solo at the screening of her film Kennedy. The actor was accompanied by director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Rahul Bhat in some of the other red carpet pictures Daniel shared.

He also wrote a not-so-short, but sweet caption for Sunny and team Kennedy. Daniel called her inspirational as he spoke about 'witnessing history' with his own eyes at Cannes 2023. Sunny had made her acting debut with Pooja Bhatt's thriller Jism 2 in 2012, and has appeared in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 5.

Daniel Weber lauds 'inspiration' Sunny Leone

Sharing the photos, Daniel wrote in his caption, "You are @festivaldecannes 76th beacon of Light. There are no correct words!!! I witnessed history being made in front of my eyes tonight !! We all have a journey, but not everyone can conquer their dreams!! You are the inspiration to millions and an inspiration to me !!! Thank you @sunnyleone for being you!!"

Daniel went to to thank Kennedy's director Anurag Kashyap and Sunny's co-star Rahul Bhat, writing, "Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for everything and the vision. Thank you @itsrahulbhat for your superb performance!!! Thank you @zeestudiosofficial for showing this to the world!!!"

Sunny reacts to her husband's social media shoutout

Commenting on Daniel's Instagram post, Sunny wrote, "Thank you my love! It’s not only a 'me' moment. It’s an 'us' moment. You have worked equally hard to put me on this platform! Your selflessness is how I get to be me!"

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber married in 2011. The couple has three children together – daughter Nisha, who was adopted in 2017, and twin boys Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy in 2018.

Before Kennedy's Cannes premiere, Sunny had in an interview with PTI spoken about how she came about auditioning for the film, and eventually bagged the role. She had said, “10 people were sitting there. I gave the audition. The director said you are right for the role and then turned to all the others and asked what they felt. That was a real test.”

