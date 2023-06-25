Ratna Pathak Shah would threaten Supriya Pathak with suicide if she didn't obey her: ‘I used emotional blackmail’

Actors and sisters Ratna Pathak Shah, 66, and Supriya Pathak, 62, are two of the most loved senior actors in the film and television industry. In a new interview, the two revealed how Ratna used to bully Supriya during their growing up days. They, however, confirmed that Ratna never hit Supriya but used emotional blackmail to make her cry. Also read: Supriya Pathak on marriage with Pankaj Kapur: Even after two children, my mom kept saying ‘he will leave you'

Supriya Pathak and Ratna Pathak Shah at Sanah Kapur's wedding last year.

Ratna and Supriya are daughters of late legendary actor, Dina Pathak. While Ratna is married to actor Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya is married to actor Pankaj Kapur.

Ratna on being an elder sister to Supriya

In an interview with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, they shared a story from their childhood days. When Twinkle asked Ratna if she bullied Supriya who is four years older to her, she replied in humour, “Yes of course, what are big sisters meant for? What are younger sisters meant for? They are to be bullied.”

Supriya confirmed that she herself was a very cranky child who would cry at the drop of a hat. She also claimed never using glycerine to cry on screen. Opening up on ways of bullying, Supriya said, “She never hit me but she used to…” and Ratna went on to complete her sentence, “I used emotional blackmail like any good girl would”.

When Ratna emotionally blackmailed Supriya

Supriya continued, "There was a window and dad and mom's room. When the window opened, there was an AC. She knew that she wouldn't fall but she would go and put one leg over the the other side and say, ‘If you don’t do this, I will jump off.' But she knew there was (AC duct which wouldn't let her fall) but I never knew that nothing could happen to her." Ratna said that was what acting was about.

Ratna and Supriya's projects

This year, Ratna was seen in the web series, Happy Family: Conditions Apply. She was also seen in her debut Gujarati film, Kutch Express. Supriya was seen in a web series Home Shanti last year. She will now be seen as Kartik Aaryan's mom in her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. It will release on June 29.

