Supriya Pathak reveals Pankaj Kapur threatened to walk out if their wedding lasted over an hour, kept checking time

Sooraj Barjatya, along with the cast of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the episode, Kapil Sharma showed the guests pictures from their weddings, prompting them to reminisce about their special days and share anecdotes about their relationships with their partners. Supriya Pathak reveals Pankaj Tripathi's unusual deadline on wedding day.

Supriya Pathak recalls Pankaj Kapur's one-hour deadline for wedding During a segment on the show, Kapil displayed wedding pictures of Sooraj Barjatya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and others. When a picture from Supriya and Pankaj Kapur's wedding appeared on screen, Kapil pointed out that Pankaj looked rather "angry".

Supriya then revealed the reason behind his serious expression. She said in Hindi, "Pankaj Kapur and I have been married for 38 years. At our wedding, Pankaj had given a deadline. He said if the wedding didn't happen in one hour, he would walk out. He kept checking the time every few minutes to see if it was done or not."

Ayushmann also spoke about his relationship with his wife, Tahira Kashyap, and said, "I have been married for 17 years. I was close to the same age as Soorajji when he got married; I was 24. Tahira and I were in the same tuition, physics first, then chemistry, and later biology. I was 17 when we started dating. During my wedding, I had refused to ride a horse or wear a sehra, but Sooraji made me do all of it in this film."

About Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's wedding Veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur got married in 1988 after falling in love while working together on the unreleased film Agla Mausam. Both had been married previously and had separated from their respective partners before beginning their relationship. The couple dated for around two years before tying the knot. Pankaj wanted to take things slowly, particularly because he was concerned about how his son, Shahid Kapoor, from his first marriage to Neelima Azeem, would react to their relationship.

Supriya's mother, veteran actor Dina Pathak, reportedly opposed the relationship and continued to believe that Pankaj would eventually leave her, even after the couple had two children together. Supriya and Pankaj are parents to daughter Sanah Kapur and son Ruhaan Kapur.