Surekha Sikri's Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao pens emotional note on her death: 'She had no airs about her'

Gajraj Rao, who worked with the late Surekha Sikri in 2018's Badhaai Ho, has condoled her death. Surekha Sikri died on Friday, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In a note posted on Instagram, Gajraj Rao hailed Surekha's dedication to her craft and her childlike spontaineity.

Sharing pictures of them together, he wrote, "Making a film is like travelling in a train, where the journey is a destination in itself. You meet all kinds of co-passengers here. Some open up their tiffins and hearts to you, while some guard their luggage and eye you with suspicion. Badhaai Ho will always be that special train journey which brought me to a new station in life, and I'm truly thankful that we had someone like Surekha ji as the emotional anchor of this ship. She was definitely the youngest at heart on the sets, and had no airs about her stature or endless experience as an actress. Her craft was defined by her years of homework and 'riyaaz' as an actress, combined with a child-like enthusiasm."

He added, "As all journeys must end eventually, we bid goodbye to Surekha ji today. Thank you, Surekha ji, for all the wisdom and memories you have left us with. #rip #surekhasikri #badhaaiho @iamitrsharma."

Their co-star Neena Gupta also remembered Surekha fondly. She said in a video message, "It's said grief is lessened if shared. Today morning I received a sad news, of the death of Surekha Sikriji. I thought of sharing my pain with you. When we were students in (National) School of Drama she was in the repertory company and they used to play parts. Without her knowledge, we would sneak in to have a peek at her acting and I would think 'I want to become an actress like this', which is many many years ago. Then we worked together in Badhaai Ho and before that in Saloni. Irrespective of that, I used to look up to her when she did her scenes. I learnt a lot from her and there was still so much more to learn from her."

Also read: When Surekha Sikri denied seeking charity: 'Give me work and I want to earn respectfully'

Several members of the film industry, and her former colleagues, paid tribute to Surekha Sikri, a three-time National Award-winning actor who was a household name thanks to her performance in the primetime soap opera Balika Vadhu.