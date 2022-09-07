Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput without whom...: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares old pic as Chhichhore clocks 3 years

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput without whom...: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares old pic as Chhichhore clocks 3 years

bollywood
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:05 AM IST

As Chhichhore completed three years of its release, Tahir Raj Bhasin remembered his co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He wrote a long post and shared a picture with Sushant. Check out his post here.

Tahir Raj Bhasin shared a picture with late Sushant Singh Rajput.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as their film Chhichhore clocked three years of its release. Taking to Instagram, Tahir also shared a throwback photo with Sushant and said that the 'story would never have been told' without him. Tahir Raj Bhasin also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, a glimpse of the script and how he prepared for the film, a still from the film and also photos with the cast. (Also Read | 'Sushant Singh Rajput made us proud,' says Chhichhore's Nitesh Tiwari)

Tahir and Sushant flashed the victory sign as the latter also winked for the selfie clicked on the sets of the film. They were seen wearing similar outfits. In another picture, Tahir pouted as his co-stars in the film Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Naveen Polishetty smiled and gave different poses. Another photo also featured Tahir with Prateik Babbar and Varun posing for a photo.

Tahir shared several throwback photos.
Tahir shared the pictures on Instagram.
Released in 2019, Chhichhore was directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

In one of the pictures, Tahir read the script as he sat at a table inside a room. He also clicked for a selfie with Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari. Sharing the photos, Tahir captioned the post, "Celebrating #3yearsofChhichhore today. Living a college campus life as Derek was a mad ride that came with its moments of insane fun. Here’s some BTS snippets from the sets of the @niteshtiwari22 90’s world of Chhichhore."

He also added, "Big shout out to the entire cast and crew who gave it their all and made the film happen. #RememberingSSR (waxing gibbous moon emoji) without whom this story would never have been told. @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #FoxStarStudios." Reacting to the post, Nadiadwala Grandson commented, "Just one word for these pictures - Nostalgia! Happy 3 Years of #Chhichhore Derek!"

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai in 2020. He was 34. He starred in Chhichhore (2019), directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Shishir Sharma and Mohammad Samad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
tahir raj bhasin sushant singh rajput sushant singh rajput shoot pics sushant singh chhichhore shraddha kapoor varun sharma
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP