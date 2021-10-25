National Film Awards 2021: 'Sushant Singh Rajput made us proud,' says Chhichhore's Nitesh Tiwari as film bags award

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore bagged the award for the Best Hindi Feature Film at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony on Monday. Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari received the award and dedicated it to Sushant and said that he 'made us proud'.

Talking about the actor during the event, Nitesh Tiwari dedicated the award to Sushant Singh Rajput and said, "Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him."

When the announcements were made in March this year, the film's producer, Sajid Nadiadwala took to Instagram, “On the behalf of NGE I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can’t get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie.”

At India Today Mind Rocks 2019, Sushant had opened up about choosing Chhichhore. He had said, "Delhi College of Engineering ke itne saare memories the. Relive karne ka mann kar raha hai. (I have so many memories from Delhi College of Engineering, wanted to relive them) An important reason to do Chhichhore was, of course, great script and great director, but more than anything I wanted to relive my college days."

Chhichhore was released on September 6, 2019, and marked Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant's first collaboration. Prateik Babbar, Siddharth Narayan, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prashant Narayanan and Tushar Pandey played supporting roles in the film.

Sushant Singh Rajput died in June 2020. Chhichhore was his last commercially successful and critically acclaimed film that crossed the ₹100-crore mark. The film was Sushant's biggest hit ever.