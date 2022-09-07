Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput without whom...: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares old pic as Chhichhore clocks 3 years

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as their film Chhichhore clocked three years of its release. Taking to Instagram, Tahir also shared a throwback photo with Sushant and said that the 'story would never have been told' without him. Tahir Raj Bhasin also shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, a glimpse of the script and how he prepared for the film, a still from the film and also photos with the cast. (Also Read | 'Sushant Singh Rajput made us proud,' says Chhichhore's Nitesh Tiwari)

Tahir and Sushant flashed the victory sign as the latter also winked for the selfie clicked on the sets of the film. They were seen wearing similar outfits. In another picture, Tahir pouted as his co-stars in the film Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Naveen Polishetty smiled and gave different poses. Another photo also featured Tahir with Prateik Babbar and Varun posing for a photo.

Tahir shared several throwback photos.

Tahir shared the pictures on Instagram.

Released in 2019, Chhichhore was directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

In one of the pictures, Tahir read the script as he sat at a table inside a room. He also clicked for a selfie with Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari. Sharing the photos, Tahir captioned the post, "Celebrating #3yearsofChhichhore today. Living a college campus life as Derek was a mad ride that came with its moments of insane fun. Here’s some BTS snippets from the sets of the @niteshtiwari22 90’s world of Chhichhore."

He also added, "Big shout out to the entire cast and crew who gave it their all and made the film happen. #RememberingSSR (waxing gibbous moon emoji) without whom this story would never have been told. @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #FoxStarStudios." Reacting to the post, Nadiadwala Grandson commented, "Just one word for these pictures - Nostalgia! Happy 3 Years of #Chhichhore Derek!"

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai in 2020. He was 34. He starred in Chhichhore (2019), directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Shishir Sharma and Mohammad Samad.

