The lawyer representing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family in their ongoing legal proceedings against actor Rhea Chakraborty has said that they will approach the Supreme Court, after the Bombay High Court quashed an FIR against one of Sushant's sisters, and not the others.

The HC on Monday partially allowed the petitions filed by Sushant's sisters seeking to quash the FIRs against them by the Mumbai Police, alleging sending him medication without a doctor's consultation. The FIR was registered by Bandra Police on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rhea, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

The HC quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh but refused to do the same for Priyanka Singh. "After reading the court order we will decide as to on which footing we should proceed and as to how soon we should approach the Supreme Court. But we’ll certainly be going to the Supreme Court for Priyanka," lawyer Madhav Thorat told Pinkvilla.

The court had, last month, reserved its order on the plea filed by Sushant's sisters, observing that he was a "sober, innocent and a very good human being."

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is conducting a parallel probe into a "drugs racket" in Bollywood, had arrested Rhea last September in connection with the case, days after arresting her brother Showik, among others. Both Rhea and her brother are currently out on bail.

In her complaint against Sushant's sisters, Rhea had alleged that Meetu Singh, Priyanka Singh and a doctor from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital were getting drugs for the late actor without any physical consultation.