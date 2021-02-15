Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares an emotional post eight month after actor's death: 'Just come back'
- Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback picture with a tender note, eight months after his death.
Sunday marked eight months since the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, dropped an emotional note in his memory.
She wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of the late actor: "Kahan chala gaya baby (where have you disappeared)?? Just come back... it has been 8 months...haven’t seen you or heard from you.... Please, come back!!"
Many fans of the late actor also reacted to the post. One wrote: "Look at that smile priceless gone too soon." Another wrote: "From 14th june not even a single day gone without thinking about this beautiful soul.. he is truly a gem n will always stay in our hearts.. so he is alive n will be alive forever n ever.... #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput."
While a third person said: "Hi, my brother or Sushant's brother, I am from Indonesia, really miss my love, Sushat, I am a Muslim, but I always pray for SSR in prayer, there is a SSR name, even I fast on Monday for SSR."
On June 14 last year, Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home. His death sent shockwaves across the nation. The initial probe by Mumbai Police said it was case of suicide, his family dispute the claim. Later, Sushant's father filed an FIR in a Patna court, accusing Sushant's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off his funds.
Subsequently, the case was investigated by three central agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) began probing into the death, drugs and financial aspects of the case. The case also saw Rhea being arrested and jailed. She was was arrested for her alleged involvement in procuring marijuana for Sushant. A month later, she was released under bail.
Through much of the debate, Shweta played a pivotal role in keeping the spirit alive and constantly demanded, what the family said, a fair investigation.
