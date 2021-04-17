Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka angry over invasion of privacy, says she will see the 'inhuman' people in court

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh has written a long note on the "inhuman" invasion of privacy and the family's tragic loss. Sushant died in June last year.

Priyanka tweeted late Friday, "An irreparable lose in the most tragic and unfortunate circumstances, which shook the collective consciousness and brought mass grief; it is the pain of bereavement of the dearest member of our family, which is still throbbing deep; And the fact that some people can use our real loss and grief to satiate their pecuniary gluttony is pure evil, sinister, and I would go as far as to call it criminal."

"Such attempts are not only invasion of privacy, misappropriation of name of our beloved Sushant, and unauthorized exploitation of his likeness in a manner most unflattering and unfitting; but such monstrous act strikes at the very core of humanness. After all, how can we call ourselves humans if we lack the capacity to empathise with others!!! For those who are happy being inhuman, will see you in the court of law! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #faithinhumanity," she added.

The tweets came days after a trailer for Nyay The Justice landed online. Touted to be based on Sushant's death, the film features Shakti Kapoor and Aman Verma, among many others. Zuber K Khan and Shreya Shukla play the lead roles in the film that is directed by Dilip Gulati.

The trailer showed a newsreader reading the news of an actor's suicide and soon moves to the complications and conspiracy theories around the case. An elderly man was seen advising a woman to date the actor for some time, while the woman said that she started living in with him. There were also allegations of drug use.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 last year, in his Mumbai residence. A probe is on, to investigate his death. Three central agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing the matter.