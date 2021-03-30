Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka tweets for first time after SC dismissed her petition, posts pic of the moon
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka tweets for first time after SC dismissed her petition, posts pic of the moon

Priyanka Singh, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has tweeted for the first time after a petition to quash an FIR against her was dismissed by the Supreme Court.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Priyanka Singh.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka, made a fresh appeal for 'justice' on Monday, and shared a picture of the moon on Holi.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by Priyanka. It challenge the FIR of abetment to suicide registered against her in Mumbai on a complaint by actor Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death in June 2020, had accused Priyanka and her sister Meetu of procuring medicines for him through allegedly illegal means.

On Monday, Priyanka tweeted, "Looking at the moon together with you @itsSSR was always full of wonder and joy! Now it has become a source of searing heartache; and I thought a thing of beauty is joy forever! Have high hopes from #CBI waiting eagerly #Justice4SSR."

Sushant's death was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police, but the case was subsequently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation after mounting public pressure. The later actor's family has accused Rhea of abetment, and misappropriating his funds, among other things.

Parallel investigations are being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau, who arrested Rhea and her brother Showik on drugs-related charges last year. She was released on bail after spending nearly a month in jail. Showik was granted bail some time later.

Rhea has slowly been reemerging in the public after spending most of last year laying low. Her film, Chehre, will soon be released in theatres, although she was kept out of the marketing material, which was targeted by fans of Sushant who believe her to be guilty.

