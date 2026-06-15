Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta remembers him on his 6th death anniversary: ‘Do not think of how he left…’

On the sixth death anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an emotional tribute in his memory. Taking to Instagram, she reflected on her brother’s life and legacy, saying that she chooses not to dwell on the way he left the world. Instead, she remembers the way he lived with passion and kindness, adding that she believes that he continues to live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Sushant's sister remembers him

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

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On Sunday, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to remember him on his death anniversary by sharing a series of old photographs of the late actor, along with an AI-generated image imagining him as Lord Rama. She accompanied the post with an emotional note in which she fondly remembered her brother and reflected on his legacy.

Shweta wrote, “Six years…. Time has passed, yet some souls continue to grow larger than time itself. When I think of Bhai today, I do not think of how he left but I think of how he lived…”

“I think of his childlike curiosity, his endless fascination with life, the stars, the universe, and the mysteries of the human mind. I think of a heart that treated people with dignity, regardless of who they were. I think of someone who taught us that success means very little if it is not accompanied by compassion. Over the years, I have come to realize something beautiful: love does not obey the rules of time. A body may leave our sight, but the impact of a beautiful soul continues to ripple through countless lives,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Sushant's sister, Shweta, said that the greatest tribute people can pay to him is not through grief, but by embracing and living the values he stood for. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sushant's sister, Shweta, said that the greatest tribute people can pay to him is not through grief, but by embracing and living the values he stood for. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shweta continued, “Every time someone chooses kindness over anger, learning over ignorance, hope over despair, or love over judgment, a small part of what Bhai stood for continues to live. The greatest tribute we can offer him is not sadness. It is to live the values he embodied. Be curious. Be kind. Keep learning. Dream fearlessly. And never let the world harden your heart. The deepest measure of a life is not how long it lasted, but how many hearts it awakened. And by that measure, Bhai remains very much alive.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shweta continued, “Every time someone chooses kindness over anger, learning over ignorance, hope over despair, or love over judgment, a small part of what Bhai stood for continues to live. The greatest tribute we can offer him is not sadness. It is to live the values he embodied. Be curious. Be kind. Keep learning. Dream fearlessly. And never let the world harden your heart. The deepest measure of a life is not how long it lasted, but how many hearts it awakened. And by that measure, Bhai remains very much alive.” {{/usCountry}}

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“You continue to inspire millions. Forever loved. Forever remembered,” she wrote while ending her note.

About Sushant's death, what happened after

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. Investigations ruled that he died by suicide.

A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against his then-girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, by Sushant’s parents. A parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the cases registered against her in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to Sushant. In 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave her a clean chit in Sushant's death case.

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Rhea faced time in jail and a social boycott following the death of Sushant. However, the CBI’s closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has brought relief to Rhea, as she has been cleared of any charges. Since then, Rhea has made a comeback in the public eye through her podcast and her entrepreneurial venture.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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