Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta announces month-long solitary retreat ahead of his death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta has said that she will spend June in a solitary retreat. June 14 will mark the first death anniversary of the actor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often share posts on him.

Ahead of the first death anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post informing her fans that she will spend the month of June in a solitary retreat.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped several pictures and said that she will stay in the mountains cherishing the sweet memories of her brother. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

She captioned her post, "I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on...Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima #ForeverSushant."

Reacting to her post fans poured their love. A fan wrote, "Didi, take care of yourself . We all are always with you & with your family. We all will fight for Sushant till the end & will definitely bring Justice for him ..Har Har Mahadev." Another commented, "Miss him so badly...I don’t use “was” for him,he is still “is” for me..Wonder if he returns someday mysteriously."

A third said, "The best way to remember our rockstar and cherishing his memories.... SSR is an emotion." "More Power and Love to you @shwetasinghkirti ..Nothing can suffice for the loss but your words here show your strength and the principles of Sushant n his legacy of honesty lives on ....He won’t be forgotten everrrr ..Tc n Lots of Love," wrote a fourth fan.

Sushant sisters Shweta and Priyanka often remember Sushant by sharing unseen special moments of the actor on social media platforms. Earlier this month, Shweta shared a montage to celebrate her son Nirvanh's sixth birthday. The video clip also featured Sushant with his nephew.

After Sushant's death, his family had accused his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide. Three central agencies-- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) -- are investigating the case.

Recently, his 2019 movie Chhichhore bagged the Best Film (Hindi) at the 67th National Film Awards. The producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala had dedicated the award to him.

Also Read: School of Rock actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident in Chicago

Sushant made his debut with the television serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then featured in Pavitra Rishta. He debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che! and starred in several movies including Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and Raabta. His last film was Dil Bechara.

