Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy 'Spazzy McGee' Jones in the 2003 movie School of Rock with Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday, May 26.(AP)
hollywood

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident in Chicago

  • Police said Kevin Clark, 32, was struck after running a red light in the city’s Avondale neighborhood. Kevin starred in Jack Black starrer School of Rock in 2003.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 01:24 PM IST

Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy 'Spazzy McGee' Jones in the 2003 movie School of Rock with Jack Black, was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday.

Police said Kevin Clark, 32, was struck after running a red light in the city’s Avondale neighborhood. Kevin Clark was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Western Avenue, a witness and the driver both told responding officers, according to a Chicago Police Department crash report.

Authorities say emergency responders found Kevin partially under the car. Kevin was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities say the 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, but didn’t give additional information.

After starring in School of Rock with Jack, Kevin continued pursuing drumming. Most recently, he played in the band Jess Bess & The Intentions, which made its debut performance Saturday at Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood.

Also read: Friends cast discuss the casual 'no dating pact' the male actors agreed to: 'We are like siblings'

In a tweet, Jack called Kevin’s death devastating and that he was heartbroken that it came too soon. "Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community,” Jack wrote.

In interviews, Kevin said he landed his only movie role by responding to an ad in a local newspaper looking for adolescents who can play drums, keyboards and guitar.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, called Kevin a "big-hearted, warm human.” She said Kevin frequently attended her stand-up and sketch comedy shows at Second City.


