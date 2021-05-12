Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares video on son's birthday featuring late actor with his nephew

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a montage celebrating her son Nirvanh's sixth birthday. Taking to Instagram, she shared the video clip which also features several moments of Sushant with his nephew.

The song Maskhari from the late actor's last film Dil Bechara is also heard in the video. She captioned her post, "Happy Birthday to our little munchkin Thanks Ananya for making such a beautiful video." Sushant sisters Shweta and Priyanka often share his unseen special moments on social media platforms.

Reacting to the post, fans compared the child with the late actor. They also poured their love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday baby.. God bless u..ur eyes and face features reminds me of Sushant...." Another wrote, "Happy Birthday little cute munchkin may you grow with wisdom n understanding by seeing the goodness of God every day his eyes too remind SSR'S eyes." A third wrote, "Happy birthday beta your mamu will be happy happy seeing you 1yrs older. Enjay your day."

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. His family accused his girlfriend actor Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide. Three central agencies-- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Enforcement Directorate (ED), are investigating the case.

Recently, Sushant's 2019 film Chhichhore bagged the Best Film (Hindi) at the 67th National Film Awards. Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of the film dedicated the award to him and had said, "On the behalf of NGE I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can't get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie."

Also Read: Can you spot little Raveena Tandon in this pic from Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding?

Sushant made his debut with a television serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and then starred in Pavitra Rishta. He made his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che! and went on to feature in several films including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and Raabta.