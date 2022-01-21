Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers him on his 36th birth anniversary: 'Your legacy will live on'
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers him on his 36th birth anniversary: 'Your legacy will live on'

Sushant Singh Rajput who died in June 2020, would have turned 26 on Friday. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post in his memory.
Shweta Singh Kirti remembers brother Sushant Singh Rajput.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 01:54 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died in June 2020, would have turned 36 years old on Friday. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video and a heartfelt post in his memory on Instagram.

On his 36th birth anniversary today, Shweta took to Instagram and penned an emotional note, saying the late actor's legacy will always live on. She also shared a video featuring major highlights and emotional moments from Sushant's life. "My God! What a beautiful compilation. A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfil all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job," she captioned the post.

RELATED STORIES

The 2 minutes 18 seconds long video is the compilation of several clips of Sushant. It starts with a video in which Sushant is seen running and includes a collage of Sushant's tweets about his dreams, farming and much more. It also includes videos of the time when Sushant went to an NGO and hugged the kids, fed them and talked to them. The clip ends with Sushant's pictures with his late mother. The background music used in the video is from his film Kedarnath's Jai Ho Shankara song.

Many fans wished Sushant and remembered him in the comments section. One person wrote, “Happy birthday sushi, we miss you so much.” While another one wrote, “Happy 36th Sushant. I wish we could do something. I wish you were alive." 

Read More: Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath ‘wasn’t acknowledged until' his death, says Abhishek Kapoor

Sushant started his career as a dancer under choreographer Shiamik Dawar. He then rose to fame with Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta, where he fell in love with Ankita Lokhande, the couple broke up after dating for 6 years. In 2013, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. He was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar film Dil Bechara. Sushant was 34-years-old when he died in his Bandra residence. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sushant singh rajput shoot pics sushant singh rajput sushant singh rajput house
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP