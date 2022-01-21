Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh remembers him on his 36th birth anniversary: 'Your legacy will live on'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died in June 2020, would have turned 36 years old on Friday. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video and a heartfelt post in his memory on Instagram.

On his 36th birth anniversary today, Shweta took to Instagram and penned an emotional note, saying the late actor's legacy will always live on. She also shared a video featuring major highlights and emotional moments from Sushant's life. "My God! What a beautiful compilation. A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfil all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job," she captioned the post.

The 2 minutes 18 seconds long video is the compilation of several clips of Sushant. It starts with a video in which Sushant is seen running and includes a collage of Sushant's tweets about his dreams, farming and much more. It also includes videos of the time when Sushant went to an NGO and hugged the kids, fed them and talked to them. The clip ends with Sushant's pictures with his late mother. The background music used in the video is from his film Kedarnath's Jai Ho Shankara song.

Many fans wished Sushant and remembered him in the comments section. One person wrote, “Happy birthday sushi, we miss you so much.” While another one wrote, “Happy 36th Sushant. I wish we could do something. I wish you were alive."

Sushant started his career as a dancer under choreographer Shiamik Dawar. He then rose to fame with Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta, where he fell in love with Ankita Lokhande, the couple broke up after dating for 6 years. In 2013, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. He was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar film Dil Bechara. Sushant was 34-years-old when he died in his Bandra residence.

